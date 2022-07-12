Random Ramsdom: Will Greg Gaines build on breakout season?

Following a devasting pec injury to starting NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, the Rams needed someone to step up and fill the gap that was left. Enter Greg Gaines, a man now entering his 4th year out of the University of Washington.

Gaines filled in extremely well, making his presence felt as soon as he stepped in. Gaines racked up a total of 4.5 sacks in 13 starts, as well as 4 tackles for loss to go on top of that. Many felt as if the injury to Joseph-Day would negatively impact the Rams’ run defense, but that was far from the case. The switch was seamless, as Gaines had the feel of a player who has been in the league for 10+ seasons.

With the permanent loss of Joseph-Day in free agency, Gaines will be asked to start at nose tackle full time. The question is, will he be able to duplicate the breakout season he had in 2021?

Do you guys think Gaines will build on last season? Comment below!

