Random Ramsdom: 3 potential free agent targets if OBJ does not return

Although Rams fans, and I am sure the Rams team, would prefer Odell Beckham Jr. to return for the upcoming ‘run it back’ campaign, there is a possibility that he decides to sign and play elsewhere next season. In such an event, that would leave the Rams with ~$7 million in remaining cap space, enough room to sign one, if not two, players to add to the roster. Here are my top 3 potential targets should OBJ opt to leave the Rams:

JEREMIAH ATTAOCHU, OLB (pictured above)

If Odell Beckham does decide to leave the Rams, it would open the door for them to address other positions in need of more depth/competition. Due to the team losing Von Miller in the off-season, the biggest need on the roster is probably pass rushing on the edge opposite of Leonard Floyd. The top available guy, in my opinion, is 8-year veteran Jeremiah Attaochu, a man with a lot of experience on the edge in a 3-4 scheme. Coming off of a torn pec that ended his 2021 season early, the Rams could get Attaochu at a bargain, adding another body to a room that needs some depth. Attaochu has proven he can be a solid rotational/situational piece when healthy, racking up 20.5 sacks over the span of his career. I see no issue with throwing him in along with Hollins, Lewis, and Chris Garrett to compete for reps in camp.

SHELDON RICHARDSON, DT

With the loss of Sebastian Joseph-Day (SJD) to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Rams’ DT/NT room is relatively thin in terms of legitimate experience. In the past, the team typically rotated this role quite frequently, so I expect much of the same in 2022. Greg Gaines has been a pleasant surprise, as he played extremely well following an injury to SJD, and A’Shawn Robinson was arguably one of the squad’s best players in the postseason. However, these two can only play so much, and the like of Michael Hoect, Bobby Brown, and Marquise Copeland have limited experience. Adding a player of Richardson’s caliber for the right price is a no brainer in my eyes, and would make the DT/NT rotation a whole lot steadier.

WILL FULLER, WR

This one is the most unlikely option in my opinion, but the intrigue and potential is certainly present. If OBJ was to leave, and McVay did not feel comfortable with Tutu Atwell as the team’s deep threat, Will Fuller fits that mold when healthy. Fuller has strugged mightly with staying on the field throughout his career, which is why I feel the Rams could pay him the bare minimum for his services. There are very few things that are considered ‘uncoachable’ at the NFL level, and natural speed is one of them. Will Fuller is one of the fastest players in the entire NFL, and has averaged nearly 10 yards per target throughout his career. After Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson, there is a massive drop off in terms of overall talent at the receiver spot. Ben Skowronek played decent last season, but he is just not a real threat to defenses, and fellow 2nd year man Tutu Atwell may simply be too small to play in this league. If Fuller can stay healthy, which has proven to be a lot to ask from him, he can bring some serious firepower to this Rams offense.

Who do you guys think the Rams should target if OBJ decides to go elsewhere? Let me know in the comment section!

