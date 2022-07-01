Leonard Floyd predicted to make first Pro Bowl in 2022

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd never reached his potential with his first team. Floyd joined LA in free agency before the 2020 season following his release from the Chicago Bears who had selected him ninth-overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Now entering his third season in Hollywood, it appears that the Rams have unlocked something special in the seven-year player, and he might just be getting started.

Pro Bowl nods are largely reserved for the biggest names in the sport. The voting is nothing but a popularity contest for the fans who often leave out more deserving candidates in favor of a star player. Despite the flawed voting procedures, Nick Shook of NFL.com believes Floyd is about to make his first Pro Bowl in 2022:

“Floyd finally found his form when he moved to Los Angeles, recording 20 total sacks over his first two seasons with the Rams. He’s been overshadowed by more notable names on his team, but when considering he played through injury in 2021 and still flirted with 10 sacks, it’s reasonable to think his age-30 season might see him earn a career high if he’s fully healthy. There’s no better time than the present for Floyd to finally add a Pro Bowl to his résumé.”

After two years in Los Angeles, the Georgia product has amassed 20 sacks (after 18.5 in his four seasons with Chicago), 125 total tackles and became Russell Wilson’s personal nightmare. In Super Bowl LVI, he had five total tackles including one of the Rams seven sacks of Joe Burrow. Floyd has been remarkably durable too in starting all of the Rams’ 33 regular season games and six postseason matchups. The City of Angeles has clearly been a godsend for him.

The best thing that has happened to him has been playing next to legends like Aaron Donald and for a brief time, Von Miller. It’s been so easy for him to slip through the cracks when offensive coordinators have their attention focused elsewhere. I wouldn’t be surprised if this production continues with the recent addition of Bobby Wagner this offseason.

I can’t wait to see what this upcoming campaign has in store for Leonard Floyd. Whether or not he gets named to the Pro Bowl, Rams faithful will have the satisfaction in knowing he’s going to merry up Russell Wilson’s Christmas in week 16.