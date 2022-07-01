What is Rams’ plan for OL in 2022 and beyond?

Aside from signing Andrew Whitworth during free agency in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams have refrained from investing significant capital in the offensive line.

While Whitworth was a stalwart at left tackle for five seasons, realistically the team could have only expected him to contribute for two to three years at the time of the signing.

Los Angeles has been able to draft offensive lineman, both at tackle on on the interior, in the mid or later rounds and develop them into starting caliber players. The Rams re-signed two individuals from the 2019 draft class this offseason after they both hit the free agent market initially - Joseph Noteboom (LT, 3rd round) and Brian Allen (C, 4th round).

David Edwards, the starting left guard and 2020 5th rounder, is cut from the same cloth as Noteboom and Allen, but he is slated for free agency after this upcoming season. He will be joined by veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein who has been a steady presence for the Rams since 2015.

2022 Outlook

At least for 2022, there is only one starting job on the offensive line up for grabs - and that’s right guard.

Logan Bruss (3rd round, 2022)

General manager Les Snead, after drafting Logan Bruss at 104 overall, immediately mentioned that the rookie is expected to compete for a first-string role. For a roster as talented and deep as the Rams’, it’s a tough to ask any rookie - regardless of their draft position - to start from day one.

Tremayne Anchrum (7th round, 2020)

While it’s exciting to root for a rookie, probably a more realistic view is expecting a veteran to step into the starting role at RG - and that’s where both Tremayne Anchrum and Bobby Evans come into play.

Anchrum was a seventh round selection in 2020, but coaches have routinely praised his development over the last couple seasons. We haven’t seen the young offensive lineman on the field much, which leaves us with more questions than answers, but it’s reasonable to conclude Anchrum is more ready to start in 2022 than a rookie.

Bobby Evans (3rd round, 2019)

Perhaps no offensive lineman has the biggest range of outcomes for training camp than Evans - and he could find himself as the starting RG or completely off the roster.

Evans has a chance to redeem himself this season after entering training camp 2021 as the penciled-in starting RG. Austin Corbett was planning to shift inside to center, but later moved back to guard after Evans seemingly couldn’t hold his own.

Sometimes it takes offensive lineman time to develop. Entering his fourth season - it’s time for Evans to show up or show out.

2022 Projected Starting Lineup

LT - Joseph Noteboom

LG - David Edwards

OC - Brian Allen

RG - Tremayne Anchrum

RT - Rob Havenstein

2023 Outlook

With both Edwards and Havenstein slated for free agency, the Rams’ offensive line could look much different next year.

LA has been strapped for cash, and they could find themselves being able to keep only one of the two. Havenstein has been a very dependable player over the last seven seasons, but his price tag could be much steeper than what it takes to retain Edwards. While Edwards has mostly played guard during his time with the Rams, he is more of a tall, slim build and could be suited to play tackle as well.

Perhaps Los Angeles could keep Edwards around at the price of a guard and let Havenstein walk for a big pay day in free agency - potentially bringing in a third or fourth round compensatory selection in 2024.

If Anchrum wins the starting job in 2022 and proves capable, a year-older Bruss could be waiting in the wings to fill the void Edwards leaves at LG.

2023 Projected Starting Lineup

LT - Joseph Noteboom

LG - Logan Bruss

OC - Brian Allen

RG - Tremayne Anchrum

RT - David Edwards