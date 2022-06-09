Random Ramsdom: Who is the Rams most underrated player?

Although the defending champion Rams roster is filled with stars, there are also the unsung heroes who have a massive impact in terms of the overall success of the team. The players who may not receive the same recognition as say Aaron Donald or Matthew Stafford, but are extremely productive nonetheless.

The first player that comes to mind when I think of this topic is A’Shawn Robinson.

Robinson was brought in along during free agency in 2020, and took a little while to find his way onto the field, as he only played in eight games in his first season with the Rams.

However, the 2021 season was a different story, as Robinson appeared in all 20 games this season, getting the start in 17 of those games. In Super Bowl 56, there is a legitimate argument to be made that, wire to wire, A’Shawn was the best player on the field for both teams. According to Pro Football Focus grading scale out of 100, Robinson posted a 89.5 in the biggest game of his life. In addition to playing well when it mattered most, he also posted a career high in tackles, and tied his career high in sacks during the regular season.

When you play on the same defensive line with arguably the greatest defensive player of all-time, it is reasonable to expect to not get as much shine or recognition. However, that does not minimize the impact Robinson made in the run game all season long, especially when he had to help fill the void that Sebastian Joseph-Day left after he missing a vast majority of the season due to injury.

I fully expect A’Shawn Robinson to build on the success he saw last season, and become a staple in the Rams defense for years to come.

Who is the most underrated Ram in your opinion Rams fans? Do you agree that it is A’Shawn Robinson, or did you have someone else in mind? Comment your thoughts!

