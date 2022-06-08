 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams sign Cooper Kupp to 3-year extension

Kupp now joins Aaron Donald as one of the top-paid players in the NFL

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cooper Kupp, come on down. You’re on the Price is Right for the Rams, where there are no limits! The Los Angeles Rams signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $75 million contract extension on Wednesday, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

The Rams just signed Aaron Donald to a three-year, $95 million extension on Monday, at which point we wrote here at Turf Show Times that Cooper Kupp was on deck. I predicted “something in the range of a three-year, $75 million extension.”

My prediction wasn’t just in the range, it hit the bullseye.

Adam Schefter added that the contract was worth up to $80 million, with $75 million guaranteed. That is the largest guarantee ever paid to a wide receiver.

Kupp’s contract essentially puts him at a five-year, $110 million deal. That would place him sixth in average annual salary among wide receivers, and is the fourth-most total money paid to a receiver. Kupp could have asked for more. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year was the best player at his position in 2021 and there’s no reason to think he won’t continue that type of play with Matthew Stafford in 2022.

