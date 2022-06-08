CBS Sports names Aaron Donald 5th-greatest defensive player in NFL history

Much to the dismay of divisional mate Trent Williams, Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald is here to stay after receiving a massive pay raise. This obviously slams the door on any retirement talk for the future Hall of Famer. Clearly this man deserves every penny LA has thrown at him considering his staggering resume speaks for itself:

Aaron Donald since getting drafted in 2014:



—8x Pro Bowler

—7x All-Pro

—3x DPOY

—2014 DROY

—Super Bowl Champion

—Only 2 missed games in his career

—98 career sacks



Now, he's the highest-paid defensive player ever. pic.twitter.com/unUXi3Gfd0 — NFL (@NFL) June 6, 2022

AD is a superfreak and ain’t no one wanna mess with that unless they’re outta their dang mind. There has never been a debate over whether Donald is going to Canton once he hangs up his cleats. He will be an first-ballot HOFer when the time comes.

The notable debate many sportswriters are having at this time is where to rank AD among the all-time greats. Personally, I don’t believe in having a set placement among players in history due to every era being different but that’s a discussion for another time way down the road. (Can’t wait to read the comments on that one.)

Anyways, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports decided to rank the greatest defensive players in NFL history. Donald came in fifth on the list, ahead of legends Ronnie Lott, Rod Woodson, Bruce Smith, Dick Butkus and Deacon Jones. This is some of what Kerr had to say about the Rams great:

“Donald has only played eight seasons, yet it’s fair to rank him as one of the greatest defensive players ever. Donald already has three Defensive Player of the Year awards, tying him with J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor for the most in NFL history. A top-five finisher in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting seven consecutive seasons, Donald also already has a Super Bowl championship — along with 6.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 10 postseason games. Donald is arguably the greatest defensive tackle in league history, transforming the position, and he still has time to become the greatest defensive player ever.”

It isn’t a stretch at all to say AD is arguably the greatest defensive tackle in the history of the sport...because I’d say he is. Donald is dominating in an era where the rules are tailored exclusively for offense. His resume is stunning and this next tweet showcases his epic production since joining the league:

Aaron Donald is 1 of 1 pic.twitter.com/gE8iG1AfmW — PFF (@PFF) June 6, 2022

Anyone with knowledge of football can argue where 99 deserves to be among all-time greats. For Rams fans, he’ll always be number one. We can debate where he belongs, but at this point, who really cares? Let’s appreciate Donald’s greatness while he continues to suit up. AD flirted with retirement this offseason and someday that will come true.

Turf Show Family, appreciate Aaron Donald while you have him and enjoy these highlights to be thankful that he isn’t on the opposition: