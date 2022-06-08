Los Angeles Rams 90-man Roster Overview: EDGE Daniel Hardy

Welcome to TurfShowTimes! This article is a part of an inside look at the Rams Rookie Class with the focus of this week on Daniel Hardy, the Rams 235th pick.

DANIEL HARDY

6’2” / 239 lbs / EDGE / Montana State

Arms: 34”

Hands: 9 ⅞”

40 yard Dash: 4.60

Bench Press: 22

Vertical Jump: 40”

Broad Jump: 10’7”

3 Cone Drill: —

20 yard Shuttle: —

*Pro Day Numbers

College Evaluation:

An athletic player hidden at Montana State, Hardy possesses above average athleticism for the Edge rusher position. He provides burst off the snap, but his limited strength is why he is a late round project. More polish to his technique is necessary as he doesn’t use his hands to the best of his ability to disengage tackles. Power offensive tackles will likely be his kryptonite. He bends well enough off the edge, but adding a refined spin move would help his cause.

Fit with Los Angeles:

Los Angeles isn’t afraid to swing & miss with its late round picks and Daniel Hardy fits within that profile. Similar to Chris Garrett (2021 draftee), the Rams are hoping to find an edge rusher they can develop within a year or two to become a 3rd down pass rushing specialist at best. The same way L.A. used Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to spell Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis on known passing situations.

2022 Season Expectation & Prediction:

Daniel Hardy is a long shot to make the 53 man roster and seems likely to be stashed on the practice squad unless he shines in preseason action. In front of him stands: Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins, and Chris Garrett. There isn’t a large likelihood of the team keeping 5 edge rushers by the end of training camp. With Chris Garrett having a one year curve on Hardy it seems evident for the depth chart at the position to remain the same by the start of the season. Being a standout on special teams is probably a must in order to make the final cut.

0 Games Total

0 Tackles, 0 TFL, 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 PBU

Role: Practice Squad / 5th Edge Rusher

Next up on the Rams Roster Overview: Kansas State Wildcat safety, Russ Yeast.