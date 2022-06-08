Random Ramsdom: Is Sean McVay the greatest coach in Rams history?

Prior to the hiring of Sean McVay in 2017, the Rams were one of the laughing stocks of the entire league. Following the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory in the 1999 season, the team only posted three winning records from 2000-2016, with all three coming in the years of 2000-2004. From 2005-2016, the Rams went through six different head coaches, posting an overall record of 54-121. Then, in 2017. the entire trajectory of the franchise was changed with just one hire.

Sean McVay was hired as the head coach in January of 2017. The impact was felt immediately, as the team posted an 11-5 record, along with the first playoff berth in 12 seasons in his first campaign with the franchise. McVay also won coach of the year in his very first attempt.

Since that 2017 season, the LA Rams have only missed the playoffs one time, and have never had a record of .500 or below under McVay. Not only is the team almost guaranteed a winning record under McVay, he also boasts two Super Bowl appearances in only five seasons with the Rams, with an overall record of 55-28 over those five years.

The only legitimate competition for McVay would be Dick Vermeil, as he too won a Super Bowl, but he did not coach long enough to qualify in my eyes. Martz had a solid record, but could never win the big one. McVay has the time, the win percentage, and a Super Bowl, making him the greatest coach in the history of the franchise. The best part is, he is not done yet!

What do you guys think? Is Sean McVay the greatest coach in Rams history?

Now, today’s links:

