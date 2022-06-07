Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams suffers broken foot at practice

LA Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams is expected to return sometime during training camp after suffering a broken foot at practice last week, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Sean McVay said rookie RB Kyren Williams broke his foot in practice last week and will be back sometime in the early portion of training camp — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 7, 2022

Williams, a fifth round pick out of Notre Dame, is expected to compete with Darrell Henderson and others for complementary snaps behind starter Cam Akers. He played in 12 games in each of his last two seasons with the Irish, rushing for over 1,000 yards each time and catching 77 passes for 675 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams are no strangers to running back injuries. Not only has Henderson been in and out of the trainer’s room, Akers missed virtually all of the 2021 regular season, and teammates Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais missed the entire year on IR. Backup Jake Funk, who suffered two ACL injuries to the same knee in college, also missed time in 2021 with injury.