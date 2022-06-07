Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald is back, Rams now ready to ‘Run it Back’

He is back! Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald agreed to terms on a record breaking extension to return to the team for 3 more years. He now becomes the highest paid non-QB in league history, and deservedly so.

Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. pic.twitter.com/SoDRw4GHE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

Donald returns to the Rams following an off-season full of speculation, as the idea of retirement had been lurking ever since Rodney Harrison explained before Super Bowl 56 that Donald was considering hanging up the cleats. But all of that is now in the past, as the mega-deal ties AD to the Rams for at least three more seasons, making it more than likely that Donald is a Ram for life.

Quite possibly the greatest player to ever grace the horns gets what he so well deserves, a massive pay day, as well as the opportunity to add even more hardware to an already first ballot hall of fame career. Donald’s impact on the defense as a whole cannot be limited to his insane numbers or gaudy stat lines, he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent that we will never see replicated. Bringing him back was of immense importance, and now the Rams are ready to defend their crown.

Now that this deal is out of the way, the Rams can potentially move on to adding a final piece to the defending championship roster.

What will it be Rams fans? Will OBJ return to the team, or will the Rams seek EDGE help to help fill the void left by Von MIller? Comment below!

