Rams make Aaron Donald highest paid non-QB in NFL history

The Los Angeles Rams have re-worked Aaron Donald’s contract, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Rams get their Super Bowl hero back for a guaranteed $65M over the next two seasons with the contract structured to allow Aaron Donald to retire or return in 2024 for an additional guaranteed $30M. https://t.co/Gsq6lYCQmV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

Donald will reportedly receive $65M in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, securing his return to the team after he contemplated retirement. The re-negotiated contract will allow Donald to retire in 2024 - and if he returns to the team he will earn a guaranteed $30M.

The star defensive tackle recently said via the “I am Athlete” podcast that he would be “at peace” if he and the Rams could not come to an agreement on a new contract, likely resulting in his retirement. Donald also noted during the podcast that the lure of winning another championship with Los Angeles was the biggest draw in him returning to the team:

But winning a Super Bowl, you get kind of a little addicted to it. I want to feel that again. I ain’t going to lie - that experience is like none other. If I was to play, it’s just to win another Super Bowl. But at the end of the day, it’s still a business and it (has) to make sense for me and my family.”

Winning the Super Bowl during the Super Bowl during the 2021 season was the last box Donald had to check on what is shaping up to be a historic career: 3-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, 7-time First-team All Pro, 8-time Pro Bowl selection, NFL sacks leader (2018), Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team (2010’s).

The reunited Donald and Rams will now attempt to accomplish a feat not met since 2005 - winning back-to-back world championships.