Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp’s most clutch moment of the playoffs

For every Monday leading up to the start of pre-season, I will be highlighting the best moments from the 2021-2022 Super Bowl season. This past season was easily the best experience I have had as a Rams fan in my 24 years of life, so each moment chronicled will be easy to remember as pivotal points in the season, and will resonate with Rams nation for years to come.

The first moment I will discuss is my personal favorite, Cooper Kupp screaming in excitement following a massive 3rd down conversion late in the 4th quarter of the NFC Championship game. As I’m sure Rams fans know, Kupp is the epitome of this “act like you’ve been there” mentality. With every touchdown, every spectacular catch and run, and everything in between, Kupp always has a steady reaction. Turn around, celebrate with his teammates, hand the ball to the ref, and then head to the huddle or sideline. Everyone knows what to expect after a big play with superstar Cooper Kupp, except this time was different.

All knotted up at 17, the Rams were trying to set up a go-ahead drive to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 56 against the hated 49ers. On a massive 3rd and 3 with under 4 minutes to go, Matthew Stafford connected with his favorite target to convert the biggest play of the season up to that point. Then, something unprecedented happened, Cooper Kupp showed the most emotion that he has ever shown his entire career. Kupp rose to his feet, and let out a scream like we have never seen before, seemingly unleashing all of his pent up energy in one moment. This moment was so spectacular because it was a visual representation of the Rams finally breaking through and beating those 49ers, doing so with more on the line than any of their past 6 match-ups prior. I was lucky enough to be in the building for this moment, and it was certainly something I will never forget.

What are some of your favorite moments from last season? Comment suggestions below, and have your moment featured!

