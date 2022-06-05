Random Ramsdom: Kyren Williams may prove to be steal of the draft

In the fifth round of April's NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected a running back for the second year in a row. Joining a room that consists of Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, and Jake Funk will be newcomer Kyren Williams. Williams, out of Notre Dame, looks to make a big impact right away, as he expressed to Rams GM Les Snead and coach McVay immediately after being selected:

Williams was an extremely valuable piece to the Notre Dame offense in the past two seasons, as the team captain rushed for over 1,000 yards in both 2020 and 2021, as well as reeling in a total of 77 passes over those two seasons. Not only is Williams versatile in terms of his rushing/receiving capabilities, he is also an outstanding pass blocker. At 5’9 195 lbs, he is very stout and low to the ground, creating a natural leverage that cannot be taught. Although he ran a subpar 4.66 40 yard dash, that did not prevent him from making big plays at Notre Dame. The combination of these abilities make it very difficult on a coaching staff, difficult to keep him off the field that is.

The assumed backup to Cam Akers is Darrell Henderson, however Henderson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, hence the reason for the selection of Williams in the first place. In the NFL game today, it is almost mandatory to have at least two running backs to rely on, as it is naive to expect one man to carry such a load. The Rams will have three legitimate threats from the tailback spot which, assuming they all stay healthy, will allow McVay to rotate them in a manner that will keep everyone fresh. I fully expect Williams to sneak into the rotation early and often, which will give him a shot to be much more impactful than your typical 5th round selection.

What do you think Rams fans, will Kyren Williams make an impact in year one with the team?

