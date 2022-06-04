Random Ramsdom: The secondary will be one of teams strongest groups in upcoming season

This offseason, the Rams lost starting corner Darious Williams to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. However, this move was expected, as the team simply could not afford to match the money Williams was able to get on the open market. With the loss of Williams, the Rams were forced to address the need to fill out the corner position opposite that of Jalen Ramsey.

During day 3 of the NFL draft, the team drafted Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, two corners to help bolster the depth of the corner back room. Those weren’t the only corners the Rams got on draft night, as they reunited with Troy Hill in exchange for a future late round pick. I expect Hill to get most of the snaps, however, with David Long Jr, Robert Rochell, the Rams will have a plethora of options in terms of fielding corners not named Jalen Ramsey.

In addition to the corners on the team, the Rams have young and solid safeties to help secure the back end of the defense. Young yet mature leader Jordan Fuller will assume the starting free safety spot, with fourth year players Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott battling out the right to be the strong safety. Sprinkle in third year man Terrell Burgess to add depth to the group, a man I am sure most Rams fans would like to see get more opportunities in the upcoming campaign.

The defensive backs get a massive boost as a whole due to the simple fact that they possess the best in the entire league in Jalen Ramsey. Fuller will only get better in year 3, and the competition between Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp will surely bring the best out of both men. The trade for Troy Hill will prove to be massive, as I believe he will pick up right where he left off in the 2020-2021 season. Do not be surprised when this young and hungry group makes a huge impact on the Rams defense next season.

