Random Ramsdom: Can Jacob Harris become more than a project?

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Rams opted to select WR/TE(?) Jacob Harris out of the University of Central Florida, doing so with the 141st pick of the 4th round. Harris, who is listed at 6’5 211 lbs, presented a tremendous combination of size and speed, along with a knack for winning contested jump balls as a bigger body receiver.

Perhaps the most interesting part about Jacob Harris is that he is relatively new to the game of football, as he started playing in his senior season of high school. Before then, he was primarily a soccer player, and was so gifted at it that he earned a division 1 scholarship to play soccer for Florida Gulf Coast. However, Harris would be lured away from soccer, and eventually walked on to both Western Kentucky and UCF before earning a mid-season scholarship at UCF.

Playing only one season where he saw significant playing time, Harris had a solid final season, hauling in 30 passes for 8 total touchdowns and 539 receiving yards. Not bad for a man who was in just his 5th year of organized football.

One red flag on Harris as a wide receiver is that he is extremely raw when it comes to route running, which is a recipe for disaster when going up against the elite level corners that he will see in the NFL. That is why coach McVay and Les Snead selected Harris to, hopefully, become a tight end at some point. Harris, once again, is only 211 pounds, which is awfully slim for a position that blocks linebackers and defensive lineman as much as they go out on patterns. In order to make the switch, Harris would have to put on a little bit of weight, which is doable considering the programs these elite level athletes have access to.

In my opinion, Harris can indeed become an actual threat in this Rams offense. The issue is, I feel as if the only real chance is if he becomes a full-time tight end, as he simply lacks the skills to get any real separation on NFL caliber corners. Put him against safeties and linebackers, then I believe it is an entirely different ball game. Hopefully Harris fully commits to becoming a tight end, and blossoms into a real matchup nightmare for defenses for years to come.

Do you guys think Jacob Harris can become more than a project, or will his rawness stop him from being anything more than a special teamer? Comment below!

Enjoy today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams announce 2022 training camp schedule with 11 open practices (RamsWire)

LA Rams Allen Robinson ‘very excited,’ but can he set his career high? (RamblinFan)

Allen Robinson: Unpredictability of partnership with Cooper Kupp gives Rams “tremendous advantage” (NBCSports)

NFL NEWS:

Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing will continue Thursday (NFL.com)

Someone from NFL pushes back on notion that it would accept 6-8 game Deshaun Watson suspension (NBCSports)

Overvalued players on every AFC team: Browns too high on Deshaun Watson, Titans, Colts rely heavily on RBs (CBSSports)