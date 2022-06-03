Random Ramsdom: Which 2nd year player will take the biggest leap?

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Rams went yet another year without a first round pick. However, that has not stopped them from finding instant impact players in the mid-late rounds ever since the beginning of the McVay-Snead era. This draft was no different, as five of the nine players selected appeared in 10 or more games last season. All of which came in the 3rd round or later, rounds in which the Rams have seemingly stricken gold ever since the 2017 draft.

Those five rookies were Ernest Jones, Bobby Brown, Robert Rochell, Jake Funk, and Ben Skowronek. The two most productive of the bunch happened to be on opposite sides of the ball, as Ernest Jones posted solid numbers in his seven regular season starts on the defensive side, and Ben Skowronek had a great season as a seventh round pick that no one saw contributing in the fashion he did in just his first season with the team.

The biggest disappointment in the 2021 class was easily 2nd round pick Tutu Atwell, as the extremely undersized receiver struggled mightily to get any sort of work on offense. However, a season ending injury cut his season short, robbing him of more opportunities that would eventually go to Skowronek due to the mid-season loss of Robert Woods.

The question here is, will Ernest Jones and/or Ben Skowronek continue to be the cream of the crop in this Rams class, or will larger roles roles allow players like Robert Rochell, Tutu Atwell, and Bobby Brown to leap frog them? Or, will a sleeper like Chris Garrett or Jacob Harris come out of nowhere and catapult into impact players? Comment your thoughts below!

Now, today’s links:

