Rams 2022 training camp dates announced

Los Angeles Rams training camp dates have officially been set for the defending champs. Fans who are planning to make the trip to Southern Cal this summer, here are the dates and information you need to know before seeing LA’s stars in-person:

Training camp officially starts for the Rams on Friday, July 29 and runs through Wednesday, August 10. These 11 practices will be held at UC Irvine and will be free to the public but all attendees will need a ticket to enter. Practice times will vary depending on the day so be sure to pay close attention to any upcoming announcements.

For other information regarding practice times and how to get tickets, go to the Rams 2022 training camp website linked here.

The parking map for training camp is also available on LA’s website and will be frequently updating with any additional changes.

I can’t believe training camp is already upon us once again Turf Show Family. Not much longer until the Rams are able to defend their crown. Gotta love this time of year!