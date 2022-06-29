Throughout Matthew Stafford’s time in the NFL, he has shown countless times that he is one of the toughest players in the entire league. However, Stafford has missed a majority of two separate seasons over his 13 year career (2010, 2019), meaning it is definitely not unfathomable for him to potentially miss time at some point during his Rams tenure.

If injury were to happen to Stafford, the Rams would have to turn to backup quarterback John Wolford, a man entering his 3rd season and has only started in two real NFL games in his career. On the bright side of things, both of his starts came in extremely crucial moments in 2020 following a thumb injury to then starter Jared Goff.

Wolford’s first start came against the Arizona Cardinals in the season finale in a win-and-in scenario, and his second came in the Wild Card round of the postseason against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the Arizona game, Wolford was below average, completing 58% of his passes with an interception and zero touchdowns. Wolford did, however, run the ball efficiently, adding a dimension to the Rams’ offense that had not been seen under coach McVay with 6 rushes for a total of 56 yards. In the game against Seattle, Wolford started extremely slow, missing wide open receivers and looking, quite frankly, out of place before getting knocked out of the game with an injury on his first rush of the game.

In my opinion, it seems to me that the only promising aspect of Wolford’s game is his rushing ability, which is not a good thing if you are looking for a competent back up quarterback.

The projected third man is Bryce Perkins, but Perkins has zero regular season experience and has only played against third/fourth stringers in the pre-season. I believe the team should have tried to sign a more experienced player to back-up Stafford, someone like Trevor Siemien or Andy Dalton, but that ship has now sailed. The Rams will enter the 2022 season with quite possibly the worst backup QB situation in the NFL, which could prove to be fatal should anything happen to Matthew Stafford.

Do you guys think the Rams’ QB depth is as bad as I believe it is? Let me know below!

Now, today’s links:

