Random Ramsdom: Cam Akers will become a top tier RB in the NFC

During the 2021 offseason, Rams running back suffered a torn achilles during a training session away from the team. Many expected Akers to miss the entirety of the 2021-2022 season, and understandably so, as an achilles injury is widely known as a year-long recovery process. Coming off an impressive rookie season in 2020, the injury was devastating for a player that was expected to have a breakout season in year 2 of his career.

Amazingly, Cam Akers was able to fully recover and suit up for the Rams’ championship run, playing in week 18 all the way through the Super Bowl. The fact he was able to get back on the field so quickly following such a tough injury is a testament to how hard Akers works, proving that he wants to play football by any means necessary.

Akers did not have any big games rushing during the Rams Super Bowl campaign, however the team did play against 3 extremely solid rush defenses (49ers twice, Buccaneers, Bengals) out of his 5 games playes. In that sense, I do not put much weight into his lack of production in the postseason, as he was also knocking rust off from not playing in a football game for almost an entire calendar year.

With a full off-season at his disposal, I fully expect Akers to have his best season of his career thus far, assuming he stays healthy. The top RBs in the NFC are the likes of Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Christian McCaffery, players who can impact the game not only rushing but in receiving as well. Cam Akers has a skill set that is comparable to all three of those players and, barring injury, can easily enter the conversation as a top running back with those players.

Do you folks think Cam Akers can become a top tier RB in the NFC? Let me know below!

