Random Ramsdom: Can Cooper Kupp replicate historical 2021 season?

Last season was (quite literally) a season for the ages for Cooper Kupp, as the superstar receiver had arguably the greatest statistical receiving year in the entire history of the NFL. During the regular season, Kupp racked up an absurd 149 receptions to go along with 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. That averages out to a whopping 114.5 receiving yards per game, giving the reigning offensive player of the year stats that are almost only seen in video games.

Kupp’s legendary season was not limited to just the regular season, as he put together an absolutely unforgettable playoff run as well. In 4 games, Kupp tallied 33 catches for 478 yards and a ridiculous 6 touchdowns. Not only did he put up gaudy numbers once again, he was easily the most clutch player in the entire postseason, capping it off with a GW touchdown in the Super Bowl on a fade route that we never see him run.

Last season, Cooper Kupp proved that he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NFL, and the best wide receiver in football. The chemistry he developed with quarterback Matthew Stafford in such a short amount of time is extremely admirable, and suggests they may be just scratching the surface. However, opposing coaches will have had an entire offseason to prepare for the Stafford-Kupp combo, which should make for some interesting chess matches in order to get Kupp the ball.

What do you folks think, can Cooper Kupp have yet another historic season? Or, will defensive coordinators and opposing defenses have something to say about that? Let me know below!

Enjoy today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams have $13.5 million in dead money this year but none on the books in 2023 (RamsWire)

Obo Okoronkwo had a good reason for picking Texans in free agency (RamsWire)

LA Rams never seem to re-sign former players. Why not? (RamblinFan)

NFL NEWS:

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles (NFL.com)

Josh Allen admits he’s still hurt by Bills losing the coin toss in playoff loss to Chiefs (CBSSports)

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000 (NFL.com)