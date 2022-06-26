Random Ramsdom: Sunday Open Thread

Happy Sunday Rams fans! We are one week closer to the NFL season, and the kickoff against the Buffalo Bills. Please, use this as a thread to discuss anything Rams or NFL!
Enjoy today’s links:
RAMS NEWS:
5 underrated moves the LA Rams made in 2022 offseason (RamblinFan)
Stan Kroenke bought Woodland Hills property for possible Rams HQ (RamsWire)
Allen Robinson was destined to play in this LA Rams offense (RamblinFan)
Sources: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday (ESPN)
Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success ‘weighs on me a great deal’ (NFL.com)
Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he ‘can’t blame’ Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: ‘He’s getting paid’ (NFL.com)
