Random Ramsdom: Which fringe player has the best shot to make the 53-man roster?

With training camp for all 32 teams fast approaching, it is time to start discussing how the rosters will potentially pan out. Every season, there seems to be those undrafted/late round picks who show out in camp, and end up making the final 53-man roster.

For the Rams last season, that “cinderella story” was quarterback Bryce Perkins, a man who played so well in camp and in pre-season that the Rams were forced to put him on the 53 in order to prevent another team from grabbing him. The Rams had three quarterbacks on their week 1 roster, something not many anticipated pre-camp.

This season, there are a handful of guys on the team who may become this years Bryce Perkins. In my eyes, that player is WR Lance McCutcheon out of FCS program Montana State University.

McCutcheon brings a large frame to the receiver position as he is listed at 6’3 202 pounds, and has an innate ability to win jump balls against DBs, which he did so repeatedly in college. At his pro day, he ran a 4.57 40 yard dash, a solid time considering his frame. In his final year at Montana State, McCutcheon had 63 receptions for 1,219 yards and 10 total TDs, leading his team to the 2021 FCS National Championship game. Not only was he making noise in college, but he has already caught the attention of the Rams in OTAs. Do not be surprised to see the undrafted rookie force his way onto the final roster come September.

Who do you folks think will be the fringe player that makes the final roster? Let me know in the comments below!

