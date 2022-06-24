Rob Havenstein’s contract ranked among best in NFL ahead of 2022 season

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein may not have a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro nod to his name, but that didn’t prevent the team from re-signing him to a four-year, $32.5 million extension back in 2018. Since then, Havenstein has anchored LA’s offensive line, a unit in dire need of stability following the retirement of Andrew Whitworth this offseason.

Rob has one year, $7.25 million remaining on his deal. The defending champs will likely extend him if he continues to produce as he has the last couple seasons. His extension has grown into one of the most team-friendly deals in the NFL according to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus. Havenstein’s deal came in at number five on Spielberger’s list and this is what he had to say about the transaction:

“Havenstein has recorded back-to-back season grades above 80.0, culminating in a Super Bowl run in which he earned a 77.0 postseason pass-blocking grade going up against loaded defensive lines in the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. His extension in 2018 just before the right tackle market took off turned into a huge bargain, with the highest-paid right tackles now earning over $10 million more per year than Havenstein. The Rams have consistently demonstrated a willingness to negotiate with players despite several years remaining on their contracts, and Havenstein would make sense as the next man up for a new deal. Left tackle Joseph Noteboom, set to replace Andrew Whitworth in 2022, signed a three-year, $40 million extension deal earlier this offseason with 1,373 career snaps to his name. Havenstein played 1,236 snaps in 2021 alone at a very high level, and while he plays on the right side, his new deal should be closer to Noteboom’s annual value.”

If re-signed by the Rams, Havenstein could be looking at a deal closer to market value at the position. For comparison, Ryan Ramczyk of the New Orleans Saints makes an average of $19.2 million following a five-year extension in June 2021. Should he put together quality performances against top-level competition as he had against the 49ers in the playoffs, a deal will be imminent.

Notable PFF grades from Rams NFC CG:



Rob Havenstein 90.1*

Cooper Kupp 84.3

Matthew Stafford 82.9

OBJ 81.0

A'Shawn Robinson 79.1

Obo Okoronkwo 76.3

Austin Corbett 74.7

Travin Howard 73.3

Jalen Ramsey 73.0

Kendall Blanton 71.4 (61 snaps*)

Eric Weddle 91.0 run def



*Career high pic.twitter.com/gvm1Gk5CDC — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) January 31, 2022

For someone who had played 99 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in fifteen regular season games he played, he should be given a fair but reasonable deal when the time comes. Les Snead better monitor the market carefully before laying an offer on the table or else Havenstein might barge into his office to truck him like this: