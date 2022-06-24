Random Ramsdom: Game-by-game predictions for 2022

Following a 12-5 campaign to go along with securing the Lombardi trophy, many believe the Rams will be subject to a Super Bowl hangover.

Entering 2022, the Rams will have the toughest schedule in the NFL, which is based solely on 2021 win percentages. Luckily, last season no longer matters, and every team has the chance to completely scrap the 2021 season.

Here is how I believe the Rams 2022 season will shake out:

Week 1, vs. Bills: W

Week 2, vs. Falcons: W

Week 3, @ Cardinals: W

Week 4, @ 49ers: W

Week 5, vs. Cowboys: L

Week 6, vs. Panthers: W

Week 7, BYE

Week 8, vs. 49ers: W

Week 9, @ Buccaneers: L

Week 10, vs. Cardinals: W

Week 11, @ Saints: L

Week 12, @ Chiefs: W

Week 13, vs. Seahawks: W

Week 14, vs. Raiders: W

Week 15, @ Packers: W

Week 16, vs. Broncos: W

Week 17, @ Chargers: L

Week 18, @ Seahawks: W

RECORD: 13-4

What do you folks think? Can the Rams win more games than last season, or will they fall victim to the Super Bowl hangover? Let me know in the comments!

