The Los Angeles Rams will start training camp on July 23rd, 2022.

Camp will be held at UC Irvine, where the Rams have practiced each summer since relocating back to Los Angeles in 2017. Rookies and veterans are slated to report on the same day, which is not universal across the NFL.

The team’s first preseason game is at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 13th. It’s technically a home game for the Chargers, which is also the case when the two teams face off during Week 17 of the regular season.

As reigning Super Bowl champions the Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to kickoff the NFL season on Thursday, September 8th. This will be a tough Week 1 matchup, but it figures to be a high-flying dual between quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.

With exactly one month to go until training camp, the Turf Times Team will keep you updated on all things LA Rams. Check back for more as we cover the most anticipated position battles and if LA is primed to make it back to the Super Bowl in 2022.