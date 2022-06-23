Random Ramsdom: Which team is the Rams biggest threat in the NFC?

Last season, the Rams finished with a regular season record of 12-5. Of those five losses, four came against NFC opponents, with three coming from their own division (49ers twice, Cardinals once). The fourth NFC loss was to the Green Bay Packers, and the lone AFC loss came against the Tennessee Titans in lieu of a winless November.

The Rams will have their work cut out for them in terms of repeating as NFC champions, with a plethora of squads looking to knock them off their throne. The question is, which NFC teams have the best chance to do so? The answer is quite simple, and more clear cut than it may seem at a glance.

In my opinion, there are only two teams in the NFC that I believe are a legitimate threat to the Rams’ crown. Those two teams are the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, both of which the Rams are extremely familiar with.

Under Coach McVay, the Rams have faced Green Bay three times, with a record of 1-2. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has given the Rams defense issues, but that will be a tad bit tougher without arguably the best reciever on the planet Davante Adams. However, Rodgers is still an all-time great who is coming off an MVP season, and with a defense that is top tier, the Packers will be a force to be reckoned once again.

Then, the hated 49ers, a team that the Rams have only beaten once in the last seven meetings. However, I am 100% certain the 49ers would trade all of those regular season wins for that single NFC Championship (sorry, not sorry). All jokes aside, the 49ers are one of the most balanced, well put together teams in the entire NFL, and there are reasons as to why they give the Rams so many issues. The run schemes coupled with playmakers like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, this team can absolutely wear on defenses. Their defense is one of the best in the league, creating an extremely physical team that canplay with anyone.

What do we think Rams nation, which NFC team is the biggest threat to the Rams? Comment below!

