Random Ramsdom: How long will Rams hold on to 2024 1st round pick?

Ever since the Sean McVay era began back in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams have not made a single first round pick.

This theme began pre-McVay, as the Rams traded their 2017 first round pick to move up in the draft in 2016 to select quarterback Jared Goff with the first overall pick. Following that, McSnead (the combo of Coach McVay and GM Les Snead) have dealt each of their first round picks from 2018-2023.

In 2018, the team dealt their first round pick for WR Brandin Cooks from the New England Patriots. Then, in 2019, the Rams made it all the way to draft night with their first round selection, but decided to trade back for more picks with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020, the team made a blockbuster move with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a deal that sent their 2020 and 2021 first round picks to Jacksonville in exchange for all-world cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Finally, in 2021, Los Angeles made yet another blockbuster move, trading their last first round pick Jared Goff, along with their 2022 and 2023 first round selections for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

The Rams have made it extremely clear that they do not value first round picks as much as a majority of the league does, adopting the infamous ‘f them picks’ mentality. With the next first round selection slated for 2024, will the Rams use it to trade for another proven talent? Or, will McSnead finally decide to use the first round pick on a potential future star? Let me know in the comments!

