Since the Sean McVay era started in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams have turned the NFL landscape upside down by trading first round picks for proven superstars and even late round picks for additional depth pieces.

Les Snead, McVay, & COO Kevin Demoff identified and exploited a way to build a competitive roster on a yearly basis with this tactic. Demoff recently spoke about this to the L.A. Times, admitting that the Rams can’t predict the future but they will continue to move in this direction.

“I don’t know that this model in particular is sustainable forever, but management will remain aggressive to continue to put a championship-caliber team on the field”

I agree that eventually, the model of their roster build will no longer be conducive to the format of building a championship team. It could be based on one single factor or it could be a multitude of factors.

Aaron Donald. He is one of the main reasons that the Rams are in a championship window. When he does decide to walk away and retire, it could cause a cascading effect. Regression for the defense. McVay retiring himself. Other teams pursue/use a similar model. This would start to create a bidding war in trading for players; making it more difficult to acquire superstars that have multiple suitors. We just saw a flurry of trades before and during the draft that involved the likes of: Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, AJ Brown, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, etc. It already appears that this model has taken effect within the WR market… Cap restraints. LA will always have to crunch the numbers tightly when it is trying to bring in superstars that are also wanting top tier money. When Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp require extensions, it will make pockets emptier.

But until that window closes (which I figure lasts at least three more years based on Donald’s contract), who might Snead and McVay target as trade possibilities? Los Angeles already spent its 2023 1st rounder in the Stafford trade.

But in 2024, LA will have all their original draft capital to spend as its own will.

WHO MIGHT BE AVAILABLE FOR TRADE?

I’m not saying these players will be made available for trade, but here are seven potential options.

Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers (2023 FA)

Jalen Ramsey would be the driving force behind this move. It’s no secret that Ramsey and James are buddies, would Derwin be willing to leave the Chargers if the team can’t rise to the top of the AFC? The Rams aren’t known to pay for safeties, but they also weren’t known for paying inside linebackers until Bobby Wagner.

Romeo Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions (2023 FA)

Okwara is poised to be a trade deadline chip if Detroit doesn’t evolve into a contender (and that doesn’t seem likely). By now, I’m sure the brass of Detroit and LA are on speed dial.

Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos (2023 FA)

Denver has $6.5 million in cap space for 2023, but extensions and future commitments to Russell Wilson & Dalton Risner could play a factor.

Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Commanders (2024 FA)

This would be the prize jewel of options. Washington is one of those franchises (like Jacksonville) that players could want nothing to do with. Young has ties to Maryland so a trade seems unlikely. But a winning culture is a tempting start.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Washington Commanders (2024 FA)

Washington will likely prioritize Young, a quarterback, and weapons for said QB to be a contender. Do they break the bank on two Edge Rushers?

Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers (2024 FA)

Burns is another trapped talent in Carolina. A complete rebuild isn’t out of the question.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars (2024 FA)

There has been a habit of Jaguars becoming Rams. Blake Bortles, Dante Fowler, and Ramsey have made the transition