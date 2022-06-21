Random Ramsdom: Is Tyler Higbee one of the most underrated TEs in the NFL?

In today’s NFL, the tight end position has quickly become an extremely important part of just about every offense. From Travis Kelce and George Kittle, to the likes of Darren Waller and Kyle Pitts, the talent at the position is at an all-time high.

For the Rams, the man at this highly touted position is seventh year man Tyler Higbee, an all-around TE who makes just as big of an impact blocking as he does in the receiving game. While Higbee does not have the insane numbers that tight ends like Travis Kelce or Darren Waller possess, that does not minimize the importance to his team. Higbee has been an integral aspect of the Rams offense since McVay took over in 2017.

On top of that, Higbee has had to compete with a multitude of WRs in the LA offense for touches, and only so much can go around. While the box score may not show it, Tyler Higbee is one of the most important players on the entire Rams roster.

At 6’6 and 255 pounds, Higbee is an absolute unit at the tight end spot, possessing the speed to win against man coverage, and the strength to block defensive ends and linebackers. This versatility allows for Higbee to have an optimal impact on the Rams offense, as even when he does not have the ball he is still contributing in a positive manner.

What do you think Rams fans, is Tyler Higbee underrated? Comment below!

