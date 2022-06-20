Random Ramsdom: Will David Long or Robert Rochell emerge as a reliable starter?

Heading into the 2022 campaign, there is a legitimate argument to be made that the Los Angeles Rams have a serious hole on defense.

Following the loss of cornerback Darious Williams in free agency, the Rams lack a proven starting corner to go opposite of Jalen Ramsey. The team made a move to bring back Troy Hill, however Hill is expected to be mostly at the nickel spot, as he tends to struggle on an island on the outside. The expectation is that second-year man Robert Rochell or fourth-year man David Long will be the ones to battle it out in camp for that third starting corner spot.

David Long had a very up and down season last year, such as getting the first INT of his career in game one of the regular season to then getting benched following a poor performance in Week 4 against Arizona. Long finished the season strong, playing well in the postseason and even snagging a pick-6 in a huge defensive night for the Rams in the Wild Card round against the rivaled Cardinals.

One of the best indicators of a good cornerback is the ability to forget things quickly, and simply move on to the next play. Long displayed that ability, which is a good sign moving forward in his career.

Long’s competition will be Robert Rochell, a man entering his sophomore season with the team. Rochell presents things you cannot coach, like his 6’2 195 pound frame that is very similar to that of superstar Jalen Ramsey, and his 4.4 speed that will allow him to run with virtually any wide receiver he lines up across from.

The issue with Rochell is his rawness, as his technical abilities, such as using his reach in press situations or his eye discipline, can be described as subpar. The beauty of that being his issue is that these are coachable problems, and if he cleans up his technique he can become a legitimate top tier cornerback in the NFL.

What do you folks think? Will David Long build on a strong finish, or will Robert Rochell take that second year leap and become a starter? Let me know below!

Now, today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Kendall Blanton, David Long Jr. surprise high school team with new cleats (RamsWire)

Greg Gaines thanks his father for the values that made him the champion he is today (TheRams.com)

LA Rams OL Logan Bruss could be a rookie starter (RamblinFan)

NFL NEWS:

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: ‘I want to go to a city that knows how to win’ (NFL.com)

Browns seeking their first new stadium since returning to NFL in 1999 (CBSSports)

NFL teams, players celebrate dads on Father’s Day (NFL.com)