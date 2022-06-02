Report: Rams Kyren Williams injured during OTA’s

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams appeared to suffer an injury during Organized Team Activities (OTA’s) on Wednesday. He was seen in a walking boot during Thursday’s practice, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Among other notes in here…RB Kyren Williams appeared to tweak something mid-practice and left the session with Reggie Scott (addressed briefly by McVay in presser). https://t.co/kfhyAQvx1Z — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 1, 2022

Rookie RB Kyren Williams is in a boot and on a little scooter today out at practice. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) June 2, 2022

Los Angeles selected Williams in the fifth round of this year’s draft - and he offers upside as a third down running back. Williams is an adept pass catcher and is well ahead of where rookies typically are in terms of pass protection.

The competition for the primary reserve role behind starting RB’s Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson will be fierce - and Williams, along with second-year player Jake Funk, figured to be at the forefront of that training camp battle.

The severity of Williams’ injury is not yet known, though it’s likely fair to expect him to miss the mandatory minicamp set for June 7-9th. While the Rams have not yet announced dates for training camp 2022, they usually start in late July - giving Williams almost two full months to recover.

Rookies face a steep learning curve during their transition to the NFL, and missing substantial time could limit the impact Williams is able to make in year one.