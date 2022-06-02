Random Ramsdom: Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott each enter pivotal contract season

The 2022 season will be a big one for both LA Rams safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, as both look to cash in on new deals following the season. Both are projected to hit free agency in 2023, meaning the battle for the starting Strong Safety position in training camp will be a big one for both men.

Nick Scott did not play much at the start of the 2021 season, but proved to be extremely valuable when injuries to Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller late in the season catapulted Scott into an important role for the eventual Super Bowl run. Scott made plays all over the field in the postseason, having impact plays in each of the three playoff games. Most notably, intercepting the GOAT in an incredible play in the divisional round, along with a massive hit on Deebo Samuel in the NFC title game.

As for Taylor Rapp, he proved to be, once again, a safety that provides incredible run support. Rapp is never shy to stick his head in the trenches, however his game takes quite a drop off from a coverage standpoint due to his lack of speed expected from the safety position. Personally, I’ve always thought Rapp would thrive in a position similar to that of Mark Barron when he was a Ram, as Barron was a former safety that became a hybrid type linebacker that we see more and more in today's game.

There is a world where both players could potentially see the field at the same time, however I see it as unlikely due to the leadership emergence of safety Jordan Fuller, meaning the battle for strong safety will be between Rapp and Scott. At the end of the season, the Rams may have to make a choice between the two, and that decision will depend on who produces more in the upcoming season.

What do we think Rams nation? Do you think Rapp will continue to be the strong safety, or will Nick Scott continue to build on a strong postseason showing? Comment below!

