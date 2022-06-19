After 12 long seasons with the Detroit Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford finally had the opportunity to play for a franchise with a winning culture in place with the Los Angeles Rams. Joining forces with genius offensive mind Sean McVay, it was assumed that Stafford would take the Rams over the top, not just the winning seasons and playoff wins that the team was capable of with Jared Goff at the helm. When the Rams traded for Stafford, winning a Super Bowl was the expectation, an expectation that then became a reality back in February in Stafford’s first season with the team.

Matthew Stafford proved all of his naysayers wrong last season, those who said he could not win a playoff game, and that he had a lot to do with the Lions lack of success. With big win after big win, Stafford showed his talents had been suppressed by a seemingly cursed franchise in Detroit. Now, the only thing left for him is to win an MVP award, which would catapult himself into the conversation with the all-time greats.

Stafford tied his career high in passing touchdowns in a season with 41 in just his first year with the Rams, but his 17 interceptions proved to be too many to keep his name in the MVP conversation. With a full year of experience in a highly complex offense, it is reasonable to believe that the Stafford-McVay era is just scratching the surface, with loads of room to improve. I fully expect Matthew Stafford to build on his Super Bowl winning campaign, cut down on the turnovers, and set new career highs en route to his first career MVP award in 2022.

What do you folks think, will Stafford add a new award to his resume’? Comment below!

