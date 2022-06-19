Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: Who is rookie tackle AJ Arcuri

With the 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Rams selected offensive tackle, AJ Arcuri from Michigan State. In this overview, you will read Arcuri’s collegiate evaluation, his skill fit with Los Angeles, and his performance expectations for the 2022 season. If you missed the other rookie reviews, be sure to read them here:

AJ ARCURI

6’7” / 320 lbs / OT / Michigan State

Arms: 34 ¼”

Hands: 11”

40 yard Dash: 5.10

Bench Press: 27

Vertical Jump: 37.5”

Broad Jump: 9

3 Cone Drill: –

20 yard Shuttle: 4.94

*Pro Day Numbers

College Evaluation:

AJ Arcuri has prototypical size to play offensive tackle at NFL level. In assessing his pass vs. run blocking skills, I would grade his pass blocking a little more polished. He’s able to drop, assume leverage, and anchor relatively well. However, he has a propensity to get beat by a speed rush to the inside. Despite his run blocking being underdeveloped, he shows great positioning to seal his blocker off.

Fit with Los Angeles:

Brian Baldinger emphasizes this in his film breakdowns of the L.A. offensive line, but Los Angeles is known for their “positional blocking” technique. Arcuri’s skills and technique fit their mold with a drop back passing game and zone run scheme. Arcuri has the opportunity now to wash edge rushers out of cutbacks, hiding his weakness of power to drive defenders to the 2nd level.

2022 Season Expectation & Prediction:

Arcuri faces a crowded offensive line room containing: Noteboom, Edwards, Allen, Bruss, Havenstein, Jackson, Shelton, Evans, Anchrum, Brewer, and Pircher. The first seven seem likely to secure roster spots. Evans and Anchrum will likely compete for an interior lineman spot. Brewer, Pircher, and Arcuri will likely battle for the 9th offensive line spot. In the end, I think Arcuri finds his way on the practice squad similar to Tremayne Anchrum in his rookie year, also a 7th rounder (2020).

0 Games Total

Role: Practice Squad / 3rd String LT

That officially wraps up the 2022 Los Angeles Rams draft class covered in the Rams Roster Overview. Stay tuned next week for more content and coverage by your TST faithful!