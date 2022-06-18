Random Ramsdom: Can Troy Hill replicate his stellar 2020 season in return to Rams?

Following the 2020 season, the Rams lost a couple of key contributors to their then number one defense in the NFL. Safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill bolted in free agency to join the Cleveland Browns, leaving the Rams with a couple of decent sized holes in the secondary. However, following the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021-2022, the need for another corner in Los Angeles was paramount as starter Darious Williams was lost in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In steps Troy Hill who, after one season with the Browns, will re-join the Rams following a draft day trade that shipped Hill back to L.A in exchange for a future late-round pick. Hill will look to replicate his last season with the Rams, where he tallied a career high three interceptions along with a couple of touchdowns to show for them. Hill was undoubtedly one of the premier playmakers of that number one defense in 2020, repeatedly making big time plays in pivotal moments of games.

With so many young corners on the roster aside from Jalen Ramsey, the team needed another veteran on the roster to ensure some steadiness in the group as a whole. Hill, who is one of the best nickel corners in the entire league, will bring just that, as well as an opportunity to make even more plays as his snap count will be even higher in 2022 as opposed to 2020. I see a big season coming for the returning Hill, something Rams nation should be excited about!

Do you guys think Hill can bring that same playmaking ability in 2022 as he did in 2020? Comment below!

Now, today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Matthew Stafford sells Hidden Hills mansion for $21 million (YahooSports)

Aaron Donald inspired Stephen Curry’s ‘ring me’ celebration (RamsWire)

Nick Scott shares insight on Ramsey-Kupp battles in practice (RamsWire)

NFL NEWS:

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on 1-year deal (NFL.com)

Deshaun Watson suspension could be lenghty: NFL to argue that QB should get ‘significant’ ban (CBSSports)

Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined 100k, team loses two 2023 OTA practices for violations (NFL.com)