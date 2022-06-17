What is the Rams biggest weakness?

The Los Angeles Rams are often called a top-heavy team that will be relying on its stars to carry the team towards another Super Bowl championship. Featuring an offense with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson being led by Sean McVay for another year, we know that the Rams have the ability to put up a lot of touchdowns through the air.

But can they scare any defense with their approach to run the football next season and to what degree will that matter?

Defensively, the Rams ranked fifth by DVOA, including top-six against the pass and the run, but will Raheem Morris be able to replicate that success during his second season as the defensive coordinator? Outside of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, does LA have any potential weaknesses that opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators will be able to exploit? Can Troy Hill and David Long step up as adequate complements in the secondary next to Jalen Ramsey?

Will any pass rusher be able to step up along the edge opposite of Leonard Floyd? How important was the acquisition of Bobby Wagner to fill any voids left by the free agent losses of Sebastian Joseph-Day, Von Miller, and Darious Williams? Is special teams a weakness?

