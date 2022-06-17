Random Ramsdom: Which rookie will make the biggest impact in 2022?

The 2022 draft class for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams consists of eight players, none of which were first or second round picks.

The first pick for the Rams came in the third round and was spent on a guard out of the University of Wisconsin by the name of Logan Bruss. Then, in order, came Decobie Durant (CB), Kyren Williams (RB), Quentin Lake (S), Derion Kendrick (CB), Daniel Hardy (EDGE), Russ Yeast (S), and AJ Arcurie (OT). At a glance, it is clear the team went heavy on the secondary, using half of their picks on the position group. However, that does not mean they will all see the field, as the competition out there will be stiff for all DBs this upcoming camp.

With that being said, it will be tough sledding for the rookie DBs to become the most impactful players out of the class, which is why my pick for the most impactful rookie is the player the Rams selected with their first pick in the draft.

With the loss of G Austin Corbett, Logan Bruss will have the opportunity to become a starting guard for the Rams in his rookie season. Out of the entire draft class, Bruss will have the most obtainable route to make an impact immediately, in which case I believe he will. The battle will most likely be between Bobby Evans, Jeremiah Kolone, Tremayne Anchrum, and Bruss, a battle in which I believe is a two horse race between Bruss and Evans. Evans, a third round pick in his own right, has the most starting experience out of the group. However, I feel that if the Rams had real faith in him, they would not have taken a guard the first chance they got.

It will be interesting to see how the training camp battles play out, and which rookies may force themselves onto the field with strong first impressions come August.

What do you guys think? Who will be the most impactful rookie in 2022? Comment below!

Now, today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams’ Cooper Kupp reveals how iconic Super Bowl play was initially a disaster (USAToday)

SoFi Stadium to host matches in 2026 World Cup (RamsWire)

Rams land 3 stars on in top 10 of Pete Prisco’s 100 best players list (RamsWire)

NFL NEWS:

Some NFL execs. want Browns QB Deshaun Watson off the field until civil lawsuits are resolved (CBSSports)

11 NFL stadiums picked to host 2026 FIFA World Cup (NFL.com)

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys docked an OTA day in 2023 for physical practices (NBCSports)