SoFi Stadium to share 2026 FIFA World Cup hosting duties

SoFi Stadium instantly became one of the world’s greatest venues when it debuted in 2020, hosting fans for NFL games in 2021 and then the Super Bowl this past February. Keeping SoFi on a worldwide stage will continue with the announcement that Los Angeles is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The #FIFAWorldCup is coming to SoFi Stadium in 2026! pic.twitter.com/T1fWdlYlm3 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 16, 2022

Among the other host cities for the 2026 World Cup are Seattle and San Francisco, making it three of the NFC West’s four home stadiums as venues. There will also be games held in Mexico and Canada.

Your #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host Cities:



Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Guadalajara

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Mexico City

Miami

Monterrey

New York / New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Toronto

Vancouver — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022

SoFi Stadium is also set to be host of the 2028 Summer Olympics and the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

