Random Ramsdom: What is the Rams Achilles’ heel?

It has been 18 years since a team repeated as Super Bowl champions, implying that in one way, the Los Angeles Rams are actually underdogs entering the 2022 season.

Injuries, losing players to retirement or free agency or trades, fatigue, playing with a target on their backs, coaching changes, or plain bad luck, there are many reasons that reigning champions don’t become repeat champions.

But the Rams were not a flash in the pan that got lucky last year. Sean McVay had led LA to a Super Bowl recently, Aaron Donald is in the running as best player in the NFL, and the Rams had everything they needed in place as soon as Matthew Stafford were acquired. With a weak NFC in their path next season, LA has a chance to repeat.

What is the Achilles’ heel that could keep the Rams from running it back?

Can Stafford continue to build on what he started in 2021? Will Cooper Kupp lead the NFL in receiving yards again? How many more seasons does Donald have in him as an elite player? Is the secondary, offensive line, and running game strong enough to get back to the Super Bowl? Will fatigue and all the distractions of the offseason do anything to stand in their way?

Let me know in the comments: What do you see as the area of the team, the potential weakness, the Achilles’ heel that needs to be addressed?

Enjoy today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

NFL NEWS:

