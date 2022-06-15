Random Ramsdom: With Robert Quinn’s time in Chicago ticking, should Rams consider a reunion?

Robert Quinn is undoubtedly one of the greatest pass rushers in the history of the Rams franchise, tallying a total of 62.5 sacks over his seven seasons with the team. In his best season with the team, he racked up 19 sacks, and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. Entering his twelfth NFL season this year, one would expect the production to slow down, but that is not the case with Quinn.

Last season with the Bears, Quinn produced his best pass rushing season since that 2013 breakout year, recording 18.5 sacks, along with being named 2nd-team All-Pro. Quinn has made it clear that he wants out of Chicago, as he has decided not to attend mandatory minicamp with the team.

Sources: #Bears star pass-rusher Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins today. Quinn is away from the team training on his own. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2022

With the loss of Von Miller, some would say the Rams are in need of a replacement for him, and Robert Quinn fits the mold. Quinn would be reunited with the franchise that drafted him, and would have the opportunity the rush alongside Aaron Donald once again.

What do you folks think? Is Robert Quinn coming home just a pipedream, or is this something the Rams should pursue? Let me know in the comments!

