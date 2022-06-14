Rams re-sign Travin Howard

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed linebacker and special teamer Travin Howard on Tuesday, bringing him back a week after they let him go.

Howard made two starts at linebacker in 2021, his fourth season in the league, but the vast majority of his work has come on special teams. A seventh round pick in 2018, Howard missed all of that year and the 2020 season with injuries, nullifying the opportunities he would have had to start in that time. Instead, Howard has played in just over 200 career snaps at linebacker but he has totaled 540 special teams snaps over 28 career games.

However, Howard did make two starts in the playoffs last year and he had a total of 111 snaps in three postseason games at linebacker—more than his total number of regular season snaps on defense in 2021. Howard did not see the field for defense in the Super Bowl win over the Bengals, but he did appear in 22 special teams snaps. Howard was one of the heroes of LA’s NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, recording a key interception with 1:19 remaining to seal the win.

Howard slots in behind Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones at inside linebacker but regains his position as a special teams leader.