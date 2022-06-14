Fans and community of TurfShowTimes, here is an in-depth look at rookie Rams safety - Russ Yeast, pick 253 of 2022 NFL Draft. If you haven’t seen the other rookie overviews, check them out here:

RUSS YEAST

5’10” / 192 lbs / S / Kansas State

Arms: 31 ¼”

Hands: 9”

40 yard Dash: 4.58

Bench Press: 18

Vertical Jump: 37.5”

Broad Jump: 9’11”

3 Cone Drill: 6.82

20 yard Shuttle: 4.35

*Pro Day Numbers

College Evaluation:

Russ Yeast physical traits give him a fighting chance to make an NFL roster, but it will come down to his eye discipline as a safety. Yeast has shown he can decipher plays and act on the ball in the short areas, but on the flip side has the propensity to be caught out of position on deep routes. Some of his pass breakups were fortunate in that passes were underthrown; allowing him to make a pass break-up despite trailing the receiver. Transitioning to a nickel role or safety that plays near the line of scrimmage would benefit him as he goes to the NFL.

Fit with Los Angeles:

As mentioned with Quentin Lake’s recap, the Rams will be losing secondary pieces after the 2022 season. Rapp, Scott, and Hill are all set to be free agents; leaving the “dime safety” position open. Los Angeles values players that fit a zone scheme over man-to-man, so Yeast will continue to develop his zone qualities to L.A. ‘s mold.

2022 Season Expectation & Prediction:

Russ Yeast seems to be a lock for the practice squad with how many returners there are at the safety position. His lone chance will be if the Rams keep a 5th safety on the roster; letting Yeast and Lake battle it out. With Lake having more deep safety experience, I would think Lake has the leg up in that 53-man battle. Regardless, Yeast will have to be a special teams warrior to keep his stock high going into 2023, where he will have a better opportunity for a 53-man roster spot.

0 Games Total

0 Tackles, 0 TFL, 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 PBU

Role: Practice Squad / 6th Safety

The final rookie class write up of the Rams Roster Overview will be Michigan State offensive tackle, AJ Arcuri.