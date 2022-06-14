One of the biggest moves all season during the Rams Super Bowl run was the free agent acquisition of WR Odell Beckham, a superstar receiver who was being held back by lack of chemistry between himself and his former QB Baker Mayfield. In an incentive loaded deal that was centered around team success, it was made clear that OBJ was here to win, and indeed he got what he wanted.

Not only did the Rams end up needing Odell more than they could have ever imagined following the Robert Woods injury, but they also got an extremely productive version of Beckham that showed flashes of the dominant WR we saw from 2014-2018. Producing 7 TDs in just 12 games with the team, it seemed as though the Rams found the perfect receiver to compliment the passing attack to go along with the likes of Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Higbee.

However, in Super Bowl 56, Beckham suffered an ACL tear to his left knee, the same ACL he tore just one season prior. This could be a cause for concern, as suffering the exact same devastating injury to the exact same body part is never a good sign. The injury will most likely end up sidelining Beckham until November at the earliest, something the Rams should consider if they decide to pursue a reunion with him. In my eyes, this decision is a no-brainer, as Beckham with Cooper Kupp and newcomer Allen Robinsion could form arguably the best receiving core in the entire NFL. Bringing Odell back on a team-friendly deal seems like the most ideal scenario for both sides, as OBJ would have a chance to show his knee is fine for future deals, and the Rams would have another season of a seemingly unstoppable offense full of playmakers.

What do you guys think? Should OBJ be the next roster move, or should the Rams address a different need? Comment below!

