When will the Rams return for training camp in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams put a bow on their mandatory team minicamp last week, and the next big football milestone to look forward to is training camp.

This stretch represents the true NFL offseason. Players and coaches will now take much-deserved time off - and they return to a continuous commitment that lasts into January and February for some teams.

So when can we expect the Rams to return for training camp, and what do we know about the team’s plans so far?

When is training camp?

LA has yet to announce official dates for training camp 2022, but historically they start just a few weeks prior to the start of NFL preseason games.

The Rams kickoff the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 13th; therefore, it’s fair to assume training camp will start in late July - more specifically July 27th or so based on last year’s timeframe.

Those participating in the Hall of Fame game are typically the first to report to training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders will play Jacksonville Jaguars on August 4th, representing the first live action of the new year.

Will the Rams host joint practices?

We will see a rematch of Super Bowl LVI during the preseason with LA traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. In the days leading up to the preseason finale, the two teams are expected to hold joint practices - and this will be a good opportunity for contending teams to see just how prepared they are for the regular season.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor is a branch off the Sean McVay coaching tree, so it makes sense why the teams chose to collaborate and practice together.

The #Rams go to Cincinnati for the last preseason game, and will have a joint practice that week against the Bengals. A chance to re-ignite any Super Bowl grievances. — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) May 13, 2022

Preseason Schedule 2022

McVay’s Rams have historically opted to not involve starters and key contributors during the preseason. It’s fair to expect this trend to continue in 2022.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

August 13th at 7:00pm PT

The Rams and Chargers will face off in Week 17 of the regular season, so expect both McVay and Brandon Staley to play it close to the vest in this one.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

August 19th at 7:00 PT

The second preseason game is typically considered the dress rehearsal. Could we see the Texans’ second-year quarterback Davis Mills take the field? Will he prove in 2022 that he can be the franchise quarterback for Houston as they continue their roster rebuild?

This game will be televised live on NFL Network.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

It wasn’t a certainty at this point last year that Joe Burrow, who was recovering from his 2020 ACL tear, would be able to take the field in Week 1. Flash forward a year later and he emerged out of crowd of tough AFC quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Derek Carr to take his team to the Super Bowl.

We won’t see Aaron Donald chasing Burrow in this game, but it will still be worth watching as both teams evaluate their roster one last time before final cut downs.

This game will be televised live on NFL Network.