Random Ramsdom: Which Rams assistant coach is next in line for a head coaching gig?

Ever since the Sean McVay era began in 2017, it seems as though the LA Rams go through different coordinators and position coaches on a yearly basis. The reason being is simple, everyone wants to find the next McVay in their hiring process, and what better way to try and replicate that than by hiring someone who worked closely with him.

In McVay’s five seasons as head coach, he has had four coaches hijacked from his staff in order to become head coaches in their own right. Zac Taylor (Bengals), Matt LeFleur (Packers), Brandon Staley (Chargers), and Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) all worked under Sean McVay, as his coaching tree has become extremely impressive considering it has only been five years since he became the head man. The question is never if the Rams will have a coach from their staff hired as a head coach elsewhere, but is rather who will be the next coach to get that opportunity?

The two front-runners in my eyes are the offensive and the defensive coordinators, Liam Coen and Raheem Morris.

Coen returns to the Rams after having worked for the team from 2018-2020 as an assistant receivers coach from 18’-19’, before becoming assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. He then served as the University of Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021, orchestrating one of the top offenses in the SEC last season.

On the other side of the ball, Raheem Morris has been with the Rams for just one season, winning the Super Bowl in his first year on the staff. Morris has a much more extensive background in terms of NFL coaching experience, as he has been coaching in the league for nearly 20 years. He also has some head coaching experience as well, albeit not the best experience, as Morris posted a record of 17-31 in jsut three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011.

What do you guys think? Will it be Coen or Morris who gets a head coaching job first? Or, will there be a dark horse who emerges to steal the spotlight? Comment below!

