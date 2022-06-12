Random Ramsdom: Will Tutu Atwell prove doubters wrong in 2022?

In the 2021 NFL Draft, most Rams fans expected the Rams to draft a center with their first pick in the draft due to the loss of Austin Blythe. Instead, Les Snead and Sean McVay decided to forgo that need and drafted WR Tutu Atwell out of the University of Louisville.

Extremely undersized, the 5’9” 165 pound relies on speed and quickness to win against corners, along with solid route running that resulted in a multitude of big plays at the collegiate level. However, his rookie season with the Rams would tell you otherwise, as Atwell only logged 15 offensive snaps in a season where Atwell didn’t have a single reception. Atwell’s season was cut short due to a season-ending shoulder injury in week 8, robbing him of a majority of his rookie campaign.

Many have doubted the selection of Atwell, questioning the decision to not address the need at center. The rookie season of the Louisville product showed very little promise, leaving only room to improve in 2022 for Atwell. The question is, will he find his way onto the field in a loaded receiver room?

Will Atwell make McVay and Snead look like geniuses, or will Atwell continue to look like a waste of a 2nd round selection? Leave your thoughts below!

