Random Ramsdom: Who is your all-time favorite ‘good, but not great’ Ram?

In the Rams franchise history, there is a long list of all-time greats who donned the horns in their career. Players such as Aaron Donald, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Steven Jackson, Deacon Jones, and Jack Youngblood, the list goes on and on. But, what about the players who weren’t necessarily great, but good nonetheless?

Every fan has their favorite players who aren’t remembered for being a team legend, but the ones they just genuinely enjoyed watching even though they may not be considered legendary to the masses. That player for me was Rams safety from 2005-2010 O.J Atogwe, a ball hawking safety who had a notably incredible season in 2008.

Atogwe played for the Rams when they were one of the worst franchises in sports, playing through losing season after losing season. As a fan, there was very little to root for, so a player like Atogwe made the game easier for myself to watch as a young fan.

Even though Atogwe will never have his number retired, or get a bust into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I will never forget watching him in some of the darkest times of my Rams fandom. In my eyes, he was one of the most electric players I have ever watched, and an extremely underrated player during his prime years in the NFL. Playing for such a terrible team definitely had a lot to do with his under-appreciation, and understandably so.

How about you Rams fans? Who is your favorite ‘good, not great’ Ram of all-time?

