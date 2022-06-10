Random Ramsdom: Will Van Jefferson continue to trend upwards in 2022?

In the 2021 season, Van Jefferson took a massive jump in terms of production, increasing his receptions, touchdowns, and yards immensely from his rookie campaign. One part of Van Jefferson’s game that seemed to unveil itself last season was his ability to be a legitimate deep threat, posting four receptions that went for a gain of 50 yards or more.

Van was just 200 yards short of his first 1,000 yard receiving season, and did so being the third option for a majority of the playing year. With the addition of Allen Robinson, I expect Van to be the third receiver once again, assuming Odell Beckham Jr. is not retained. With receivers as talented as the all-world Cooper Kupp and newcomer Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson will be the least of the opposition's worries in terms of game-planning for the Rams’ passing attack. This, alone, will present chances for Jefferson to exploit the lack of attention, creating even more shots to become a big-time impact player.

One thing of note, however, is the fact that Jefferson was not as impactful in the postseason, as his production did take a hit when all the chips were on the table. There were no big plays, and it seemed as though Matthew Stafford would give jump ball chances in big spots, with Van failing to display the innate ability to try and high point the football in those situations. However, the faith that coach McVay and Stafford showed in Van speaks volumes in terms of the confidence they have in him, which is a great sign for Jefferson.

What do you folks think? Will Van build on his successful sophomore regular season, or will postseason Van be what we see from here on out? Comment below!

