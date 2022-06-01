Rapoport: OBJ with the Rams is still a possibility

The Los Angeles Rams signed Allen Robinson in free agency, but that hasn’t shut the door to a reunion with Odell Beckham, Jr., according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport went on The Pat McAfee Show podcast on Wednesday and reiterated what many have said all year, which is that the Rams and OBJ could eventually team up again in 2022. Los Angeles signed Beckham during the 2021 season after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns amid another disappointing year for that franchise.

"I do think OBJ being with the Rams is still a possibility" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2ECcXHDNMe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2022

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns over eight regular season games with the Rams. He then added 21 catches for 288 yards in three and a half playoff games before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl. OBJ scored a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl prior to his injury.

It appears that OBJ will still be out for a good chunk of the 2022 season, if not the entire first half, giving him time to weigh his options and potentially make a choice after the games have begun. For now, the Rams will be going with Robinson, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Ben Skowronek as the likely top five options at receiver.

